Jerry Jones Doesn’t Rule Out Extending HC Mike McCarthy After This Season

In his weekly radio interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t rule out the possibility of signing HC Mike McCarthy to an extension once this season is over.

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. This is a Super Bowl-winning coach,” Jones said via Jon Machota. “Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left.”

Jones declined to extend McCarthy’s contract after three straight 12-win seasons and the tenured coach entered this year on the final year of his contract.

Dallas is 4-7 so far but an upset win over the Commanders this past week has them hanging on by a thread in the playoff race.

Adam Schefter points out if Dallas runs the table and gets into the playoffs, an extension for McCarthy becomes a much more viable proposition, as not many coaches can say they have a Super Bowl win under their belt like McCarthy can.

Schefter adds he doesn’t think that’s a likely outcome but it obviously can’t be ruled out yet.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 46-32 in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys and McCarthy as the news is available.