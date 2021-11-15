Jets Activate CB Jason Pinnock From COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve activated CB Jason Pinnock off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We've activated DB Jason Pinnock. pic.twitter.com/QQuMXQE9VT — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2021

Pinnock, 22, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He is currently in the first year of a four-year $3.75 million deal with the team.

In 2021, Pinnock has appeared in five games for the Jets, totaling just one tackle and no interceptions.