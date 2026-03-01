Jets Actively Talking Extension With RB Breece Hall

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets and RB Breece Hall are in active contract negotiations, as New York would like to get a long-term deal done with Hall.

Hughes adds the Jets would like to avoid placing the tag on Hall if they can but they will if no deal is reached before Tuesday’s deadline.

Previous reports indicated the Jets would probably use the transition tag on Hall if it came down to it. That would come out to $11.323 million and give the Jets right of first refusal if another team gave Hall an offer sheet.

He’s among the few players the Jets are not willing to trade after agreeing to deal DE Jermaine Johnson to the Titans last week.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Hall as the news is available.