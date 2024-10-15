Jets Agree To Restructure Contract Of WR Davante Adams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets and WR Davante Adams have agreed to a contract restructure of his 2024 contract, lessening the cap hit.

Rapoport adds that they will eventually need to restructure the deal for 2025 and 2026 as well.

New York just acquired Adams and traded Las Vegas a conditional third-round pick that can improve to a second-round selection based on Adams’ performance.

The Jets are also taking on the remainder of Adams’ salary, which was one of the Raiders’ other sticking points in the deal.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.