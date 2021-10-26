Jets Bring In Five For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets brought in five free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including LB Shaquem Griffin.

The full list of tryouts includes:

Griffin, 25, was selected out of UCF with pick No. 141 overall in the fifth round by the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2,777,620 contract with the Seahawks.

Griffin has been on and off of the Seahawks’ roster over his three years in the NFL. Seattle declined to tender him as a restricted free agent for 2021 and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in July.

Miami waived him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was cut by the Dolphins last week and worked out for the Cardinals earlier this week.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded six tackles, a sack and a pass defense.