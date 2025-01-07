Jets Coaching Search Nuggets: Rex Ryan, Anthony Lynn, Arthur Smith

In addition to a report about former Titans HC Mike Vrabel and Lions DC Aaron Glenn being the frontrunners for the Jets’ coaching vacancy, the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt shared some other nuggets he’s gleaned about New York’s search for a new coach and GM.

Rosenblatt would not be surprised to see New York run an expansive coaching search, and for them to ultimately hire a GM before a head coach unless Vrabel wants to move quickly to take the Jets job.

Here’s the current list of GM candidates for the Jets:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

(Requested) Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

In addition to this list, Rosenblatt says some other GM candidates to monitor include Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and NFL chief administrator of football operations Dawn Aponte.

Some coaching candidates Rosenblatt has heard linked to the Jets who have not yet been formally requested for interviews include Iowa State HC Matt Campbell, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Commanders RB coach Anthony Lynn.

He adds Steelers OC Arthur Smith has been requested but is not expected to be seriously interested in the job, while Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t been formally requested yet and but also is expected to prefer other options.

Rosenblatt notes Lynn in particular is a name to watch because he’s held in high regard by some key people with the Jets. He was on the coaching staff for five years under former HC Rex Ryan and spent some time in the Shanahan coaching tree.

Speaking of Ryan, Rosenblatt says his candidacy can’t be completely discounted because he knows the owners well, but it would be a major surprise if he landed the job.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ coaching and GM search as the news is available.