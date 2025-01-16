Jets Complete Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve completed their interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

Slowik, 37, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.