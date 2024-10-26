Jets Could Hang On To Mike Williams Despite Trade Rumors?

According to NFL Network, it’s possible the Jets could hang on to WR Mike Williams after his big catch last week.

The expectation has been that Williams would likely be traded, but the report says the Jets plan to utilize the veteran receiver even after the addition of Davante Adams.

Williams could still be moved, but the Jets reportedly “aren’t just going to give him away after already paying a majority of his $10 million salary.”

The Chargers and Steelers have been linked to Williams as potential landing spots.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught 11 passes on 19 targets for 160 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.