Jets DE Haason Reddick Requests Trade

Jets GM Joe Douglas took the rare step of publicly addressing DE Haason Reddick‘s trade request with a statement.

Reddick has been holding out of training camp in search of a new deal or a raise on his current deal, which is set to pay him $14.25 million in base salary. Top pass rushers right now are making about double that in average annual salary.

Reddick is subject to fines of $50,000 per every day of camp that he misses. He already forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus from skipping OTAs and more than $100,000 in fines for missing mandatory minicamp.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

