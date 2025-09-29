Jets Elevated Two Players For Monday Night Football

The New York Jets announced they have elevated LB Mykal Walker and S Dean Clark from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Dolphims.

Walker, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Atlanta opted to waive him and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts. He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason. He signed with Arizona in March but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Jets.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries.