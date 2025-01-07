Jets Expected To Interview Packers Executive Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Vacancy

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are expected to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM vacancy.
The following is a list of candidates for the Jets GM opening:
- Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)
- ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)
- Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)
- Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)
- Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)
- Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Requested)
- Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)
- Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)
- Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)
- Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)
Eric-Sullivan started his career with the Packers in 2004 as the team’s National Football Scouting representative. He moved into scouting covering the Central Plains region from 2008-2011 and then to the Southeast regions from 2012-2015 for Green Bay.
He later was promoted to director of college scouting from 2016-2017 and then co-director of player personnel from 2018-2021. In 2022, Eric-Sullivan was promoted to vice president of player personnel where he has served since.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!