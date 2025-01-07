Jets Expected To Interview Packers Executive Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Vacancy

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are expected to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jets GM opening:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Requested)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Eric-Sullivan started his career with the Packers in 2004 as the team’s National Football Scouting representative. He moved into scouting covering the Central Plains region from 2008-2011 and then to the Southeast regions from 2012-2015 for Green Bay.

He later was promoted to director of college scouting from 2016-2017 and then co-director of player personnel from 2018-2021. In 2022, Eric-Sullivan was promoted to vice president of player personnel where he has served since.