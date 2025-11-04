Jets Have Offers For Breece Hall & Jermaine Johnson

Connor Hughes reports the Jets have trade offers on the table for RB Breece Hall and DE Jermaine Johnson.

After dealing DT Quinnen Williams to Dallas and CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, Hughes likes the chances of deals getting done with Hall and Johnson as well.

Previous reports have said the Jets would trade Johnson for a second-round pick.

Per Hughes, there is a strong market for Hall for a fourth-round pick, but as of 48 hours ago, the team was steadfast in wanting a third-round pick to do the deal. Hughes also said the Jets have continued to field trade calls about Johnson, and those have included offers of a second-round pick.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt also does not think the Jets are done for the day after trading Gardner. He notes there has been a lot of noise the past few days about Williams being available and the Jets coming down on their previously exorbitant asking price.

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jets are not expected to trade Hall as of now.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in eight games for the Jets and rushed for 581 yards on 117 carries (5.0 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions on 30 targets for 178 yards receiving. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 19 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.