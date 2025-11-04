AFC Trade Rumors: Jaylen Waddle, Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes receiver and defensive tackle stand out as needs the Bills have been exploring ahead of the trade deadline but the team is pretty maxed out as far as budget goes.
Dolphins
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says despite the Dolphins’ high asking price, there are teams have real discussions about trading for WR Jaylen Waddle. Miami is asking for a first-round pick and more to consider a Waddle trade.
- Other players Miami is listening to calls about include OLB Bradley Chubb, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and OLB Matt Judon.
Jets
- SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets’ trade of CB Sauce Gardner is going to encourage other teams to call and see who else they can land. He mentions DE Jermaine Johnson and DT Quinnen Williams as two candidates.
- Previous reports have said the Jets would trade Johnson for a second-round pick, while it would take an offer they couldn’t refuse to think about parting with Williams — probably similar to what they just got for Gardner.
- Per Hughes, there is a strong market for Jets RB Breece Hall for a fourth-round pick, but as of 48 hours ago, the team was steadfast in wanting a third-round pick to do the deal.
- According to Connor Hughes, the Jets have continued to field trade calls about DE Jermaine Johnson, and those have included offers of a second-round pick.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt adds he does not think the Jets are done for the day after trading Gardner. He notes there has been a lot of noise the past few days about Williams being available and the Jets coming down on their previously exorbitant asking price.
- FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer joins the chorus of reports that the Jets may have more moves up their sleeves.
Patriots
- Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Patriots have been looking into a move for a pass rusher or running back but are not looking to give up too much in a trade.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!