Jets HC Aaron Glenn Defends DC Steve Wilks Amidst Criticisms

The Jets allowed 34 points to the Dolphins in a loss in Week 14 in what might have been their worst defensive performance of the season.

New York’s defense ranks 27th in points allowed this year and 28th in EPA/play.

Despite the continued struggles, Jets HC Aaron Glenn came to the defense of DC Steve Wilks. Glenn recalled his first year in Detroit, where they ranked 31st in points allowed before improving every year, culminating in a top-10 finish in his last season there.

“I’ve been in that position before and to me — I was fortunate enough to have a coach that believed in me the same way I believe in Wilks,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I evaluate coaches at the end of the season as we continue to talk and see how we’re going to improve — that’s on offense, defense and special teams. I do know this: It is a team effort between coach and player. I don’t look at one person and say this is all on him. No, this is a collective unit. Even with myself and making sure how I communicate the way I want things to look. I told you guys this yesterday, I’m looking at everything. I’m looking at myself, I’m looking at the coaches, I’m looking at the players.”

Wilks, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before firing him after last season. He was hired by the Jets as their defensive coordinator under new HC Aaron Glenn ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Jets’ defense ranks 17th in total yards allowed, 27th in points allowed, 30th in rushing yards allowed, and eighth in passing yards allowed.