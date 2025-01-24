Jets Hiring Broncos Assistant GM Darren Mougey As Next GM

Josina Anderson, citing a high-level league source, reports the Jets are hiring Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey as their next general manager.

Here’s a final list of GM candidates New York considered:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark were also finalists for the job.

Earlier this week, it looked like Newmark was bound to get the job when it was reported New York could finalize a deal following his second interview.

Mougey, 39, began his executive career with the Broncos as a scouting intern in 2012 and worked his way up the ranks. He became a personnel and scouting assistant in 2013, a college and pro personnel scout the following year, and was promoted to area scout from 2015-2019.

Denver named him assistant director of college scouting in 2020 and became director of player personnel in 2021. He’s been the Broncos assistant general manager since 2022.