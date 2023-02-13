Jets Hiring Former Titans OC Todd Downing To Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are hiring former Titans OC Todd Downing to their offensive coaching staff.

Downing’s title will be passing game coordinator, per Rapoport. He’s the second former Tennessee assistant to be hired by the Jets this offseason, as New York also hired OL coach Keith Carter. The Titans fired both Downing and Carter after the season.

Beyond that, Downing was pulled over for speeding and cited for a DUI upon arriving home following Tennessee’s win against the Packers last season.

Downing, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant for the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QBs coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TEs coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TEs coach for the 2019 season and eventually promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after the 2022 season, however.

In 2022, the Titans’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 28 in points scored, No. 13 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.