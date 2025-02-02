Jets Hiring Scott Turner As Passing Game Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are hiring Scott Turner as their passing game coordinator.

Turner, 42, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as an offensive quality control coach.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers QB coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QB coach.

Turner left along with HC Ron Rivera to join Washington in 2020 and signed an extension heading into the 2022 season. However, he was let go after the season. The Raiders hired him as their passing game coordinator in 2023.

In 2024, Turner served as the Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator.

In 2022 under Turner, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 21 in passing yards.