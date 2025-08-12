Jets Hope QB Tyrod Taylor Will Be Ready For Week 1 Following Knee Surgery

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Jets QB Tyrod Taylor underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the rest of the preseason.

Schefter adds the Jets are hopeful that Taylor will be ready to go in Week 1 against the Steelers.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.