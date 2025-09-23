Jets Hosted Five Linebackers For Workouts

The New York Jets worked out five linebackers recently, per the NFL transaction wire on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

LB Devin Harper LB Caleb Johnson LB Ben Niemann LB Baylon Spector LB Jacoby Windmon

Of the group, the Jets signed Niemann to the practice squad.

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Bills waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.