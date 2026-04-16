Jets Hosted Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy For Visit

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets hosted Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy for a top-30 visit.

Here’s a full list of McCoy’s known visits:

Cowboys (Todd Archer)

Jets (Rich Cimini)

Panthers (Jeremy Fowler)

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.