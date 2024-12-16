Jets Interview Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff For GM Vacancy

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets interviewed former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff for their GM vacancy on Monday.

The Jets have since confirmed the news:

Dimitroff last interviewed for the Lions’ GM job back in 2020.

The Jets have also interviewed former Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Reddick for the positon.

Dimitroff, 58, took his first NFL job with the Chiefs back in 1993 as a scout. He worked for the Lions, Browns and Patriots before being promoted to director of college scouting for New England in 2003.

After five years in the position, the Falcons hired Dimitroff as GM for the 2008 season.

Dimitroff had a strong run in Atlanta, winning executive of the year twice and helping build a team that went to the Super Bowl in 2016, before being let go earlier this season.

During his 13 years as Falcons GM, Dimitroff’s teams produced a record of 109-88 (55.3 percent), which includes six playoff appearances.