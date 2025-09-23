Jets Made Five Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have placed LBs Quincy Williams and Marcelino McCrary-Ball on injured reserve, knocking them out at least four games apiece.

The team also signed LB Mark Robinson off the Patriots practice squad, signed LB Ben Niemann to the practice squad and cut OL Liam Fornadel from the practice squad.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Robinson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among their final roster cuts this season and caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.