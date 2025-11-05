Jets Make Three Roster Moves, Place S Andre Cisco On IR

The New York Jets announced they have placed S Andre Cisco on injured reserve. He’s out for the rest of the year with a torn pec.

We’ve signed S Dean Clark to the active roster and placed S Andre Cisco on injured reserve. We’ve also signed S Jarius Monroe to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 5, 2025

New York also promoted S Dean Clark and added S Jarius Monroe to the practice squad.

Cisco, 25, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and was a second-team All-American selection in 2018 and second-team All-ACC in 2019. The Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cisco signed a four-year, $5,236,498 contract that included a $1,168,362 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets.

In 2025, Cisco appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.