Jets Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets officially signed LB Anthony Hines to their practice squad and placed LB Brandon Smith on the practice squad injured list, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

Hines, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement.

From there, Washington signed Hines to their practice squad in October 2021 but was cut a month later. Hines then joined the Rams’ practice squad in 2021 and was activated briefly before being released in August 2022.

The Jets signed him to a contract last month but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games.