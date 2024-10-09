Jets Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets officially signed DB Jaylen Key and C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

RB Terrell Jennings OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris DT Trysten Hill OL Bryan Hudson LB Ochaun Mathis T Caleb Jones DB D.J. James DB Mark Perry OT Jalen McKenzie TE Jack Westover C Sincere Haynesworth WR John Jiles DB Jaylen Key C Alec Lindstrom

Key, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He returned to the Jets’ practice squad but was cut in September.

During his college career at UAB and Alabama, Key recorded 138 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, three pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.