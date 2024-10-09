Jets Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets officially signed DB Jaylen Key and C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Terrell Jennings
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- DT Trysten Hill
- OL Bryan Hudson
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- T Caleb Jones
- DB D.J. James
- DB Mark Perry
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- TE Jack Westover
- C Sincere Haynesworth
- WR John Jiles
- DB Jaylen Key
- C Alec Lindstrom
Key, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
He returned to the Jets’ practice squad but was cut in September.
During his college career at UAB and Alabama, Key recorded 138 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, three pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!