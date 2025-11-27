Jets Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets announced they signed DE Paschal Ekeji to the practice squad and placed G Leander Wiegand on the practice squad injured reserve.

This marks Ekeji’s first team in his NFL career after coming through the league’s International Pathway Program.

Ekeji, 23, is a former rugby player in South Africa. He played with Western Province from 2020 to 2023 before initially joining the NFL International Pathway Program in 2024.

After failing to secure an NFL contract, Ekeji returned to rugby ahead of the 2025 season for Sharks XV.