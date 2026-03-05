Jets Not Expected To Tender Offer To RFA WR John Metchie

The New York Jets are not expected to tender restricted free-agent WR John Metchie, making him an unrestricted free-agent, according to Jordan Schultz.

Metchie, 25, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Texans selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that included a $3,049,216 signing bonus when the Eagles opted to trade him to the Jets in exchange for Michael Carter II and a late-round 2027 pick swap.

Metchie was working his way back from an ACL tear as a rookie when he was also diagnosed with leukemia, causing him to miss his entire rookie season.

In 2025, Metchie appeared in 16 games for the Jets and Eagles and caught 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.