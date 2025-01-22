Jets Officially Hire Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach

The New York Jets have announced that they’ve officially hired Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

It’s been reported that Glenn will sign a five-year contract that runs through the 2029 season.

Connor Hughes, citing sources, reported New York informed other head coach and general manager candidates that they were going in “another direction.” Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark is the favorite for the GM job.

Glenn also received serious interest from New Orleans for their head coaching position.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.