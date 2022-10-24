Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Season With Torn Triceps

Per Rich Cimini, Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is done for the season with a torn triceps.

It’s another big blow for the Jets offense, as Vera-Tucker was their best lineman and had even filled in at tackle a couple of times this season.

Vera-Tucker, 23, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vera-Tucker is in the second year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets that includes a $8,912,748 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Vera-Tucker started seven games for the Jets, appearing at both guard and tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 guard out of 77 qualifying players.