Jets Place CB Sauce Gardner On Injured Reserve

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their season finale. 

The full list includes:

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses and one interception.

