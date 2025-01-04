Jets Place CB Sauce Gardner On Injured Reserve

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their season finale.
- Jets placed CB Sauce Gardner on injured reserve
- Jets signed DL Bruce Hector to their active roster
- Jets elevated CB Tre Swilling and OL Zack Bailey to their active roster
Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses and one interception.
