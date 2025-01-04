Jets Place CB Sauce Gardner On Injured Reserve

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their season finale.

The full list includes:

Jets placed CB Sauce Gardner on injured reserve

Bruce Hector to their active roster Jets signed DLto their active roster

Tre Swilling and OL Zack Bailey to their active roster Jets elevated CBand OLto their active roster

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses and one interception.