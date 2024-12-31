Jets Placed K Greg Zuerlein & S Chuck Clark On IR Among Other Moves

The New York Jets announced they have placed K Greg Zuerlein and S Chuck Clark on injured reserve among other moves.

The team also officially claimed DT Phidarian Mathis and LB Jamin Davis, cut K Anders Carlson, promoted K Greg Joseph from practice squad to the active roster and signed OT David Sharpe to the practice squad.

This is the second trip to IR for Zuerlein this season.

Zuerlein, 37, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and finished out the final year of a three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and was entering the final year of his deal when the team opted to let him go. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and re-signed with the team in 2023.

The Jets later signed Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million deal in 2024.

In 2024, Zuerlein appeared in eight games for the Jets and converted nine of 15 field goal attempts (60 percent) to go along with 13 of 14 extra-point tries.

Clark, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal.

In 2024, Clark has appeared in 12 games for the Jets, recording 69 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections.