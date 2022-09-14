Jets Promote S Will Parks, Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets announced that they have signed S Will Parks from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday and signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the taxi squad. They also released WR Diontae Spencer in a corresponding move.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler

WR Tarik Black

WR Irvin Charles

TE Kenny Yeboah

T Chris Glaser

T Grant Hermanns

DL Bradlee Anae

DL Jonathan Marshall

DL Tanzel Smart

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Craig James

LB Chazz Surratt

RB Zonovan Knight

OT Eric Smith

CB Jimmy Moreland

P Ty Long

Parks, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets last year. New York re-signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Parks appeared in four games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded nine tackles including one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.