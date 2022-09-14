Jets Promote S Will Parks, Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets announced that they have signed S Will Parks from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday and signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the taxi squad. They also released WR Diontae Spencer in a corresponding move.
We've signed S Will Parks to the active roster.
We've signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the practice squad and released WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Chris Streveler
- WR Tarik Black
- WR Irvin Charles
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- T Chris Glaser
- T Grant Hermanns
- DL Bradlee Anae
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- DL Tanzel Smart
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- S Craig James
- LB Chazz Surratt
- RB Zonovan Knight
- OT Eric Smith
- CB Jimmy Moreland
- P Ty Long
Parks, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.
Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets last year. New York re-signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2021, Parks appeared in four games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded nine tackles including one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
