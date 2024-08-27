Jets QB Jordan Travis Will Remain On NFI List

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets fifth-round QB Jordan Travis will start the season on the Non-Football Injury List.

Cimini adds rehab is taking longer than expected as Travis recovers from a leg fracture and HC Robert Saleh hopes to re-visit his availability later in the year.

Travis, 23, hails from West Palm Beach, Florida, and transferred to Florida State from Louisville. He won several awards including ACC Champion, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Player of the Year in 2023. He was also First-team All-ACC in 2023 and Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

In one season with the Cardinals and five with the Seminoles, Travis started 39 of his 49 games and threw for 8,693 yards. He completed 635 of his 1,023 passes (62.1 percent) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Travis also rushed 416 times for 1,934 yards (4.6 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.