Jets Re-Sign CB Isaiah Oliver

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets have agreed to terms on an undisclosed contract with CB Isaiah Oliver.

Oliver, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

He caught on with the 49ers last offseason before being released last year. He later signed a one-year contract with the Jets for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and made seven starts for them while recorded 57 tackles, one sack and three pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.