Jets Re-Sign RFA QB Mike White

The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that RFA QB Mike White has signed his tender for the 2022 season.

White, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, White appeared in four games and recorded 88 completions on 132 pass attempts (66.7 percent) for 953 yards five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.