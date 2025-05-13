Jets Releasing P Thomas Morstead

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports the Jets are releasing P Thomas Morstead.

Additionally, the Jets announced they have signed UDFA P Kai Kroeger.

Morstead, 39, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann but was cut when Mann returned.

Morstead then signed on with the Falcons for the remainder of the 2021 season and later caught on with the Dolphins for the 2022 season.

The Jets signed him to a contract in March of 2023 before releasing him temporarily coming out of the preseason. New York re-signed him in August before giving him a two-year deal before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Morstead appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 2,972 yards on 63 attempts (47.2 YPA) and 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.