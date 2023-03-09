Jets Releasing WR Braxton Berrios At Start Of League Year

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the league year on March 15.

Ian Rapoport mentions the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a restructured deal.

Cutting Berrios frees up $5,000,000 in cap space for 2023 and creates $3,232,500 in dead money.

Berrios, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 next season.

In 2022, Berrior appeared in all 17 games and recorded 18 receptions on 32 targets for 145 yards (8.1 YPC), to go along with nine rushing attempts for 91 yards (10.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 600 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 240 yards on punt returns.