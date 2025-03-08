Per Rich Cimini, the Jets remain in contract talks with RT Morgan Moses as there is no obvious replacement on the roster, and the market is thin at the position.

Cimini adds that Moses recently passed a physical for the team after dealing with a sprained knee last season.

Moses, 34, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal, and he caught on with the Jets with a one-year deal. He played out the deal and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million when the Ravens traded him to the Jets.

In 2024, Moses has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and started all of them at right tackle.

We will have more news on Moses as it becomes available.