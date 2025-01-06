Jets Requesting Interview With Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets are requesting permission to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy.

The interview list for the Jets now includes:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Scheduled)

Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

Nagy, 46, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.