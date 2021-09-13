Jets S Lamarcus Joyner Likely Out For Season With Elbow Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets S Lamarcus Joyner is likely out for the rest of the season following an elbow injury in Week 1.

Rapoport adds Joyner is still getting tests but he has an apparent torn tendon that will need surgery.

Joyner, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving the Rams’ franchise tag in 2018.

Joyner made a salary of $11,287,000 fully guaranteed for the 2018 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.

The Raiders released him earlier this offseason and he signed with the Jets on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

In 2020, Joyner appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions or forced fumbles, and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 89 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.