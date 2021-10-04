Jets S Marcus Maye Facing DUI Charges From February Arrest

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that Jets S Marcus Maye is facing charges stemming from a DUI arrest and car crash that occurred back on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Cimini, Maye has an October 20 Zoom hearing that involves his attorney and the state attorney.

Maye was specifically charged with driving under the influence and two other misdemeanors: DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash. He later posted $1,500 bond.

Maye was traveling by himself in a 2018 Mercedes when he allegedly crashed into the left rear of a Volvo. There were no injuries, according to the traffic citation, but the driver of the Volvo filed a civil suit and is seeking “in excess” of $30,000.

Maye was later arrested.

The NFL has confirmed that they are reviewing the matter under its personal-conduct policy. However, Cimini says it appears the Jets were not made aware of Maye’s prior arrest.

“We’re not going to comment on a pending legal matter,” a Jets spokesman told Cimini.

Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhard, issued the following statement:

“It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment. We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.”

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in three games and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.