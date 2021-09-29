Jets S Marcus Maye Out 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets S Marcus Maye is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in three games and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.