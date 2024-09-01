Jets Set To Host RB/KR Kene Nwangwu For Visit

According to Darren Wolfson, former Vikings RB/KR Kene Nwangwu is set to visit with the Jets on Monday.

Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the Saints last week, but was later waived with a failed physical designation.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nwangwu signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800. He was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

In 2023, Nwangwu appeared in nine games for the Vikings and returned 15 kickoffs for 380 yards (25.3 yards per return). He also rushed five times for 13 yards