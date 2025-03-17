Jets Sign DT Jay Tufele

The New York Jets officially signed DT Jay Tufele to a contract on Monday.

Tufele, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Tufele at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

In 2024, Tufele appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and made three starts for them while recording 15 tackles, a half sack and a pass defense.