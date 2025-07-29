Jets Sign RB Lawrance Toafili Among Four Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed RB Lawrance Toafili to a contract.

In correspondence, the Jets have waived K Caden Davis. Toafili participated in the Jets’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis back in May.

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets also signed UFL OL Liam Fornade and waived C Gus Hartwig with an injury designation.

Toafili, five-foot-nine, 194 pounds, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 17 running back in his recruiting class. He spent five seasons at Florida State and led the Seminoles in rushing last year.

During his four-year college career, Toafili appeared in 55 games and recorded 340 rushing attempts for 1,895 yards (5.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 92 receptions for 905 yards (9.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.