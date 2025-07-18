Jets Sign Second-Round TE Mason Taylor, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Jets have signed second-round TE Mason Taylor to a rookie contract, per Cameron Wolfe.
The Jets have now officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|7
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Signed
|2
|42
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|Signed
|3
|73
|Azareye’h Thomas
|CB
|Signed
|4
|110
|Arian Smith
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Malachi Moore
|S
|Signed
|5
|162
|Francisco Mauigoa
|LB
|Signed
|5
|176
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
|Signed
Taylor, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following his junior season.
The Jets used the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Taylor. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,455,328 contract with a $4,243,878 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Taylor recorded 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns in 38 career games.
