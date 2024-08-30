Jets Sign WR Jason Brownlee

The New York Jets have signed WR Jason Brownlee to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Jets have released WR Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of New York’s practice squad:

Brownlee, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason. Brownlee was then among the final roster cuts in 2024.

In 2023, Brownlee appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught five passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.