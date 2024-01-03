Jets Signed OL Vitaliy Gurman To Practice Squad

The New York Jets have signed OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DB Trey Dean DE Marquiss Spencer LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball WR Malik Taylor RB Xazavian Valladay DB Tae Hayes WR Lance McCutcheon DT Perrion Winfrey (Injured) DT Tanzel Smart (Injured) OL Chris Glaser DB Anthony Brown DT Bruce Hector T Obinna Eze DE Stephen Jones RB Jacques Patrick K Austin Seibert OL Vitaliy Gurman

Gurman, 25, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Raiders practice squad.

Las Vegas brought Gurman back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason. After a brief stint on the practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Cardinals practice squad for a couple weeks.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.