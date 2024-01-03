Jets Signed OL Vitaliy Gurman To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Jets have signed OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Jets helmet

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Trey Dean
  2. DE Marquiss Spencer
  3. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  4. WR Malik Taylor
  5. RB Xazavian Valladay
  6. DB Tae Hayes
  7. WR Lance McCutcheon
  8. DT Perrion Winfrey (Injured)
  9. DT Tanzel Smart (Injured)
  10. OL Chris Glaser
  11. DB Anthony Brown
  12. DT Bruce Hector
  13. T Obinna Eze
  14. DE Stephen Jones
  15. RB Jacques Patrick
  16. K Austin Seibert
  17. OL Vitaliy Gurman

Gurman, 25, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Raiders practice squad. 

Las Vegas brought Gurman back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason. After a brief stint on the practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Cardinals practice squad for a couple weeks. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply