Jets Signed Three, Placed Three On Injured Reserve

The Jets announced on Saturday that they are signing three players to the active roster, including QB Hendon Hooker, DL Kingsley Jonathan, and OL Kohl Levao.

The team also placed TE Mason Taylor, RB Isaiah Davis, and G Xavier Newman on injured reserve.

As for their final elevations, the Jets are bringing up RB Raheem Blackshear and DB Sam Womack.

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

He was let go by Detroit among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season and caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. However, Carolina eventually released him from the unit, and he caught on with the Jets soon after.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.