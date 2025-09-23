Jets Signing LB Mark Robinson Off Patriots’ PS

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are signing LB Mark Robinson to their active roster off the Patriots’ practice squad.

Robinson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among their final roster cuts this season and caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.